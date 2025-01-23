Another day, another lawsuit. Apple has been sued for allegedly selling wristbands for its smartwatches that contain high levels of “forever chemicals” known as PFAS that may be linked to harmful health effects in humans, reports The Register.

The lawsuit, filed yesterday in the Northern District of California, specifically targets three Apple Watch bands: The Sport Band that comes stock with new basic model Apple Watches, the Ocean Band, and the Nike Sport Band that ships with Nike-branded Apple Watches. Apple describes all three as being made from fluoroelastomer, which the lawsuit alleges conceals the presence of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.

PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals,” have special characteristics that cause extensive environmental ontamination. They have also been linked to various serious public health problems, including prostate and kidney cancer, pregnancy complications, and more. PFAS don’t readily break down in the environment or even in conventional treatment systems.

The lawsuit claims that Apple knew the watch bands in question contained PFAS that can be absorbed by the skin. The lawsuits says the company could have avoided the unreasonable safety and environmental hazard with available manufacturing alternatives, and its failure to do so while continuing to promise consumers health, wellness, and sustainability is “unlawful, unfair, and fraudulent under consumer protection laws.”

The plaintiffs further allege that Apple’s actions violate California’s unfair competition, advertising, and consumer legal remedy laws. They also accuse the tech giant of fraud, fraudulent inducement, concealment, misrepresentation, negligence, and unjust enrichment. The suit seeks class certification, an injunction to halt the sale of the alleged offending watch bands, and monetary penalties.

