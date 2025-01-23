Caliber, a stakeholder intelligence company “helping brands build trust,” released its annual U.S. Fortune 30 Most Trusted & Liked Companies Survey.

Amazon, Costco, and UPS have the best corporate reputation among the biggest listed companies in the United States in 2024. However, Apple dropped from seventh to 12th place.

The top 10 list includes Amazon, Costco, UPS, FedEx, Lowe’s, Home Depot, Kroger, CVS Health, Target, and Walmart. Meta is in 29th place and Telsa is in 30th.

Caliber’s annual Trust & Like Score ranking is based on a daily tracking study that measures public perceptions of the 30 largest and most visible Fortune 500 companies, selected based on their annual revenue and familiarity among the general public. This year’s results are based on 14,230 evaluations throughout 2024 representing the U.S. population.

