Landing a job at Apple is a dream for many. But employee experiences may differ depending on the location of their workplace.

The latest study from Switch On Business reveals the best and worst places to work for Apple. To uncover these findings, the team analyzed employee reviews on Glassdoor.com for Apple published between January 2023 and October 2024, calculating the average employee rating by state and city.

Some of the key insights from the Switch On Business survey include:

The best place to work for Apple is Palo Alto, where employee ratings average 4.48.

Ohio is the best-rated state to work for Apple, with an average score of 4.35. Meanwhile New Jersey ranked as the worst (3.81).

Apple’s Cupertino headquarters (4.08) ranked below 18 other company locations in terms of employee experience.

