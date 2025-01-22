Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From The MacObserver: Have you received an message titled “Apple Approval Notice” recently? You’re not the only one! Here’s what that means and what to do about it

° From AppleInsider: Trump’s day-one tariffs on China haven’t been implemented yet, but he’s still maintaining the fiction that it isn’t American consumers who will pay the price.

° From 9to5Mac: The TikTok ban has been suspended for 75 days, but Trump’s order may not be legal.

° From Macworld: Team up with Apple at your own risk. Apple always wins and isn’t really concerned about who loses.

° From TV Line: “Silo” showrunner Graham Yost says season 3 will be easier on the eyes. Or, at least parts of it will.

