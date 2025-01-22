Apple has removed the TikTok app from its app stores barring its uncertain future in the U.S. However, iPhones with the app installed listed for up to $1 million on eBay, according to The New York Post.

Smartphones with TikTok still installed fetch hundreds to thousands of dollars, with one iPhone 16 Pro Max with the app is going for $5,000 and another iPhone 16 Plus asking for over $3,000. Some used iPhones are even listed for over $1 million, like one in Raleigh, North Carolina. “Screen protector is only damage phone perfect and has TikTok,” the ad reads.

“While it seems unfathomable that someone would fork over thousands of dollars for the humble app, TikTokkers who accidentally deleted it after the Jan. 19 ban went into effect are now desperate to get it back once access was restored,” according to The Post.

