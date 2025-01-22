The new conspiracy thriller “Prime Target,” starring SAG Award winner Leo Woodall (“The White Lotus,” “One Day”) and Quintessa Swindell (“Black Adam,” “In Treatment”) debuts today on Apple TV+.

Created by award-winning writer Steve Thompson (“Sherlock,” “Vienna Blood”), who also serves as executive producer, the new drama is produced for Apple TV+ by New Regency with Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions. The eight-episode series will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on January 22, with the first two episodes, followed by one episode weekly every Wednesday through March 5.

Here’s how the series is described: “Prime Target” features a brilliant young math postgraduate, Edward Brooks (played by Woodall), who is on the verge of a major breakthrough. If he succeeds in finding a pattern in prime numbers, he will hold the key to every computer in the world. Soon, he begins to realize an unseen enemy is trying to destroy his idea before it’s even born, which throws him into the orbit of Taylah Sanders, an NSA agent (played by Swindell) who’s been tasked with watching and reporting on mathematicians’ behavior. Together, they start to unravel the troubling conspiracy Edward is at the heart of.

The cast also includes Academy Award nominee and BAFTA Award winner Stephen Rea (“The Crying Game”), BAFTA Award nominee David Morrissey (“Sherwood,” “The Walking Dead”), Emmy Award winner Martha Plimpton (“The Regime”), BAFTA Award winner Sidse Babett Knudsen (“Borgen”), SAG Award nominee Jason Flemyng (“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”), BAFTA Award nominee Harry Lloyd (“Game of Thrones”), Ali Suliman (“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” “Paradise Now”), Fra Fee (“Rebel Moon,” “Hawkeye”) and Joseph Mydell (“The Eternal Daughter”).

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

