The first two episodes of Apple TV+’s “Masters of the Air” are nominated for the Faith & Freedom Award for TV in the the 32nd Annual Movieguide Awards.

The Movieguide Awards is an annual award ceremony for Christian entertainment held every year in Hollywood and broadcast on the Hallmark Channel around the same time as the Academy Awards. The awards are commonly described as “The Christian Oscars” in industry circles

You can find the complete list of nominees here. The Faith & Values Awards Gala & Report to the Entertainment Industry will be held Friday, February 7 at the Avalon Theatre in Hollywood. They come courtesy of Movieguide, a family review service for movies and television shows that has more than 89 million monthly users.

The limited series, “Masters of the Air,” is now streaming on Apple TV+.

