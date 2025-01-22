Apple TV+ is expanding its kids and families slate with new animated series “Goldie,” inspired by Emily Brundige’s award-winning 2019 short film of the same name, reports Deadline.

Here’s how the series is described: Created by Brundige (Hilda), Goldie is described as a larger-than-life celebration of uniqueness and embracing your true self. The 13 half-hour episodes follow Goldie, a giant girl with a big heart, as she sets off on epic adventures with her best friends in their beloved town of Boysenberg. Together, they learn that being different is something to celebrate, and that there’s space for everyone in this world — even giants.

The voice cast includes Jessica McKenna (The Mighty Ones), Emmy nominee Dee Bradley Baker (Phineas & Ferb), Amari McCoy (Spidey and His Amazing Friends), Vedanten Naidoo (Little Girl, Little Boy), Grey Delisle (The Fairly OddParents) and James Sie (Stillwater). Guest stars include Henry Winkler, Al Yankovic, Nicole Byer, Cree Summer, Carlos Alaz

