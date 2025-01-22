Apple is close to making an investment plan deal with Indonesian authorities that would allow it to resume iPhone 16 sales in the country, reports Bloomberg (a subscription is required to read the article).

“I strongly believe it will resolve very, very soon,” the country’s investment minister Rosan Roeslani said in an interview with Bloomberg Television in Davos. “Hopefully within one or two weeks this issue can be resolved.”

On October 8, it was reported that Indonesia was blocking the sale of the iPhone 16 line-up because Apple hadn’t compiled with local content regulations aimed at boosting the domestic industry.

The tech giant has yet to fulfill its investment commitments in Indonesia and must renew its domestic component level (TKDN) license, Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said at the time.

“Apple’s iPhone 16 cannot be sold in Indonesia yet because the extension of the TKDN certification is still pending, awaiting further investment realization from Apple,” Agus told reporters in Jakarta on October 8. The iPhone maker has only invested 1.48 trillion rupiah (about US$95 million) in Indonesia, he said, “falling short of its total commitment” of 1.71 trillion rupiah.”

Apple has offered US$1 billion and a promise to build an AirTag Batam in Indonesia. The Batam facility is expected to initially employ 1,000 workers and will eventually account for 20% of global AirTag production.

Apparently, that wasn’t enough to satisfy Indonesian authorities. There are no details on what a new investment deal might entail.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related