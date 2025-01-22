Music industry veteran Mika El-Baz has joined Apple Music’s PR team, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Based in Los Angeles, she come to the tech giant from gamma, where she led communications for the media company, which was launched by ex-Apple executive Larry Jackson in 2023.

El-Baz had previously spent 17 years at RCA Records, the Sony Music Entertainment label whose roster includes such acts as Pink, Justin Timberlake, Doja Cat, Khalid and Britney Spears, working closely with Clive Davis during their shared tenure. Prior to RCA, she spent six years at Interscope Records and Island Records, respectively.

El-Baz has worked closely with Apple Music in the past on an assortment of campaigns and launches, sources told The Hollywood Reporter. She will be L.A.-based and report to Apple’s Tom Neumayr, the article adds.

