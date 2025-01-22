Apple has previewed Apple Miami Worldcenter, which will open Friday, January 24, in downtown Miami.

“Miami is a city with a history, culture, and life all its own, and we are thrilled to capture that energy with Apple Miami Worldcenter in downtown Miami,” says Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail and People. “This new store brings Apple values to life in every detail, while celebrating the creativity of the city with an incredible lineup of in-store sessions. Our team can’t wait to welcome customers and share exceptional personal shopping and support experiences like only Apple can.”

Miami Worldcenter is a large, mixed-use development now under construction. It will include over 25 acres of land, with a convention center, hotel space, residential, and street level retail and large anchor tenant spaces.

Apple Miami Worldcenter will be the company’s 10th store in the Miami area.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related