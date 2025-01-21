This year’s GDC State of the Industry report — a survey of game developers — shows that more folks are making VR software for the Apple Vision Pro than for the PlayStation VR 2, notes VentureBeat.

The respondents were asked to detail their current and near-future plans for their software among differing platforms, including virtual reality and augmented reality platforms. Not surprisingly, most development is being done for the Meta Quest and Steam VR devices,

One notable change in dynamics, however, has been a flip between the PlayStation VR ecosystem — including both the original PlayStation 4-compatible headset and its PlayStation 5 successor — and Apple visionOS — exclusively used for Apple’s Vision Pro headset. While last year had the Vision Pro edged out by the PlayStation headsets 15% to 13%. In 2025, 26% of respondents said they were working on Apple visionOS software while 25% are making efforts on PlayStation VR/VR2.

“This is especially odd since the PlayStation VR2 is a gaming-focused headset, essentially serving no other purpose other than playing VR games, while the Apple Vision Pro is positioned as a multifunction productivity device,” says VentureBeat.

About the Vision Pro

Demos of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

