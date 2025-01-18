Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of January 13-17.

° In 2024, Apple had 18% of the global smartphone market.

° Apple plans to launch a new HomePod mini and Apple TV set-top models “toward the end of the year,” Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says.

° Apple users are facing new security risks after a security researcher successfully hacked Apple’s proprietary ACE3 USB-C controller, a critical component responsible for managing charging and data transfer on Apple’s latest devices.

° Cybercriminals are exploiting a trick to turn off Apple iMessage’s built-in phishing protection for a text and trick users into re-enabling disabled phishing links.

° The European Union says it hasn’t paused legal action against Apple and other tech giants.

° China is increasing its scrutiny of exports by Apple and other U.S. tech giants.

° The global smartphone market grew 3% in the fourth quarter of 2024 with Apple leading the market.

° Apple was granted 3,082 patents in 2024 compared to 2,536 in 2023.

° Apple CEO Tim Cook is urging folks to donate to the Los Angeles County wildlife recovery efforts.

° Apple placed second in the Electronics category of StockX’s Sixth Annual Culture Index.

° Apple TV+ shows are nominated for three 77th annual Writers Guild Awards that honor the year’s best in film, TV, new media, news, radio and promotional writing.

° iPhone shipments in China dropped 25% year-on-year in quarter four of 2024.

° The Mac now has 9.8% of the global PC market and 14.9% of the U.S. PC market.

° An upcoming FireAid Benefit Concert will be streamed on all major streaming services, including Apple TV+.

° Apple is reportedly working to make sure cast and crew members’ earnings aren’t “dramatically” affected after “Dick Turpin” cancellation.

° Apple has disabled (temporarily) its AI-generated news alerts of Apple Intelligence after a series of high-profile mistakes.

