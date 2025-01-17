Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: Apple has adjusted estimated trade-in values for select iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models in the U.S., according to its website.

° From AppleInsider: Developers using the virtualization software Docker have been plagued by an issue for a week, with users complaining that macOS is wrongly detecting it as malware.

° From The MacObserver: Tech leaders Apple CEO, Meta’s Zuckerberg, and OpenAI’s Altman will attend Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

° From Macworld: Apple’s stuffed 2025 release calendar is missing one very important product.

° From Cult of Mac: Now even folks who don’t pay for access to TV channels can watch the Super Bowl for free on any Apple device or on the web.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, host Chuck Joiner talks with David Hogan, vice president & general manager of ELEHEAR, about the company’s earbuds that can not only diagnose and alleviate some hearing loss, but also act as an in-ear AI translator via an app.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related