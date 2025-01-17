It’s been almost three years, but the second season of “Severance” debuted today on Apple TV+ debut globally on Apple TV+, with the first episode followed by one episode every Friday through March 21.

Here’s how the series is described: In “Severance,” Mark Scout (Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself. In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.

Season one is now streaming on Apple TV+

