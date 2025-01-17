An upcoming FireAid Benefit Concert will be streamed on all major streaming services, including Apple TV+, Bloomberg reports.

The concert is being held in support of the victims of the Los Angeles wildfires. It will be headlined byJelly Rool, Green Day, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Dave Matthews, Katy Perry, Stevie Nicks, Rod Stewart, and others.

The FireAid benefit concert will be held at Intuit Dome and Kia Forum on January 30 and is dedicated to rebuilding communities that have been devastated by wildfires. Contributions made to FireAid in connection with the FireAid benefit concert and other direct donations will be distributed under the advisement of the Annenberg Foundation and will be distributed for short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California.

