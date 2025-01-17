Apple has disabled (temporarily) its AI-generated news alerts of Apple Intelligence after a series of high-profile mistakes.

As noted by Deadline, one high-profile example saw an alert generated by Apple from BBC News falsely tell readers that Luigi Mangione, the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, had shot himself. An Apple-generated news summary claimed darts superstar Luke Littler had won the world championship final before it had even started, while another falsely told some BBC Sport app users that tennis star Rafael Nadal had come out as gay.

As of iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, and macOS Sequoia, here’s what changed about Apple’s AI-generated news summaries:

° In the Settings app, the Notifications Summaries section makes it clear that this is a beta feature and that errors are a possibility.

° During setup, Apple has added the following wording for Notification Summaries: “Summarization may change the meaning of the original headlines. Double check important information.”

° Summarized notifications are now shown with the text italicized to distinguish them from standard notifications.

° Notification Summaries can be disabled on a per-app basis directly from the Lock Screen by swiping on a notification and tapping on the “Options” button to get to an interface for turning off summaries.

