Yesterday it was reported that the second season of the Apple TV+ comedy, “The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin,” has been shut down after star Noel Fielding pulled out around three-quarters of the way through the shoot.

Deadline now reports, according to unnamed sources, Apple and Big Talk Studios are working to ensure there’s not a dramatic loss of earnings for cast and crew, with people paid for work delivered. The article says that, apparently, Big Talk was unable to secure insurance for the issue that shuttered the shoot.

Fielding is expected to be paid for services rendered but there are questions over whether he will receive his full Season 2 paycheck because of force majeure clauses set out in Equity union contracts. The shutdown is also likely to have a knock-on effect on post-production, with companies like Lola Post Production at risk of losing work.

“As for ITV Studios-backed Big Talk, sources hope The Completely Made-Up Adventures… brand can continue with another historical figure at some point in the future,” says Deadline. “The escapades of Dick Turpin have come to an abrupt halt, but it may not be the end of the road for the concept.”

Season one is now streaming on Apple TV+. Here’s how the series is described: Fielding star as Dick Turpin, the legendary British highwayman. In this irreverent retelling, Dick is the most famous, but least likely of highway robbers, whose success is defined mostly by his charm, showmanship and great hair. Together with his gang of loveable rogues, Dick rides the highs and lows of celebrity — and does what he can to escape the clutches of the Thief Taker General.

