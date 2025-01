Apple has released tvOS 18.2.1 for users of its Apple TV set-top box. It addresses an issue where data may not sync correctly across devices.

tvOS 18.2.1 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌‌Apple TV‌‌. Open up Settings and go to System > Software Update to get the new software. ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ owners who have automatic software updates activated will be upgraded to tvOS 18.2.1 automatically.

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today