Apple launched its dedicated Apple Store app in India today. The tech giant opened is online store in the country in 2020.

The move comes as Apple works to strengthen its foothold in India, where it opened its first physical stores in Mumbai and Delhi in 2023. The company plans additional four stores in tech hub Bengaluru, Pune and other parts of Delhi and Mumbai, notes TechCrunch. Other highlights of the tech giant’s growth in the country:

° Apple is expected to see strong demand for its iPhone Pro models in India this year, driven by local manufacturing and recent price reductions across its smartphone lineup, according to Counterpoint Research.

° According to Canalys research group, the iPad saw 8.7% annual growth in the third quarter of 2024.

° Apple will begin assembling new AirPods in southern India this year.

