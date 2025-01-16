Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From 9to5Mac: Tony Fadell wanted Apple to buy Sonos; Steve wanted to sue it.

° From MacRumors: Ahead of the season two premiere of hit TV show “Severance,” Apple is marketing the show with a fun Severance pop-up at the Grand Central Terminal in New York City.

° From Macworld: Apple’s string of failures shows just how badly things need to change. Sometimes the Apple playbook just doesn’t work. It’s time for the company to adapt to the times.

° From wccftech: Apple could be developing a new custom “Hidra” chipset for its upcoming Mac Pro.

° From Cult of Mac: Three overlooked Apple products will get updates this year.

