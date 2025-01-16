Yesterday it was reported that the credit card partnership between Apple and Goldman Sachs may end before the contract between the two companies expires in 2030. Now Reuters reports that Apple is in talks with Barclays as the replacement bank.

In 2019, Goldman Sachs announced credit card with Apple. Now, the partnership could be on its last legs.

According to the Wall Street Journal in a September 19, 2024 report, Apple has held talks with several possible buyers for the card business including Synchrony Financial and Capital One, while its discussions with JPMorgan began earlier this year and have advanced in recent weeks. However, nothing materialized (as far as we know) from those discussions, though Reuters says that Synchrony Financial is still in the running.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related