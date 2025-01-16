Apple has filed for a patent (number US 20250022211 A1) for a user interface that can simulate depth effects in photos taken with an iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

About the patent

In the patent filing, Apple says that, currently, you can’t capture an image or photo with precise depth-of-field properties without the aid of a bulky camera. What’s more, a user cannot quickly and easily make precise adjustments to depth-of-field properties of a stored image or photo.

Apple wants to change this. The patent filing involves a technique to provide electronic devices with faster, more efficient methods and interfaces for simulated depth effects. The technique, methods and interface are designed to “enable easy application and editing of applied depth effects using only the electronic device without the aid of another device, thereby enhancing user efficiency and convenience.”

Summary of the patent

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent: “The present disclosure generally relates to user interfaces for adjusting simulated image effects. In some embodiments, user interfaces for adjusting a simulated depth effect is described. In some embodiments, user interfaces for displaying adjustments to a simulated depth effect is described. In some embodiments, user interfaces for indicating an interference to adjusting simulated image effects is described.”

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related