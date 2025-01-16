Apple has previewed Apple MixC Hefei, the first store in the city and the first in China’s Anhui province. This new store offers customers a new location to discover and buy Apple’s full lineup of products and services.

Located near Swan Lake and in a prominent business and financial district, Apple MixC Hefei features a wide, curved glass storefront, seamlessly blending the inside and outside, and inviting customers into the store, says Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail and People. The new store features sustainably and locally sourced materials, reflecting Apple’s commitment to design excellence and the environment, she adds.

The new store offers both Genius Bar services and Apple Pickup, enabling customers to receive support and collect their online orders. Apple MixC Hefei is home to over 80 team members ready to offer customers personalized service and support. You can read all about it here.

With the opening of the store, Apple should have (by my count) 540 stores spread across 25 counties and regions. There are 273 Apple retail stores in the United States as of February 27, 2023. The state with the most number of Apple locations in the US is California, with 54 retail stores, which is about 20% of all Apple retail stores in the US.

