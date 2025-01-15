On January 9, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the tech giant will be donating to support local wildfire relief efforts in Los Angeles County, California. Now he’s asking other folks to do the same.

“Our hearts go out to all impacted by the ongoing devastation in LA. In addition to Apple’s donation, we’re making it easy to support recovery efforts,” he said in an X post. “If you’re in the US, just open the App Store or Apple Music & click to donate to help make a difference.”

Go to and you can donate US$5 and higher. As noted by 9to5Mac, the donation link only appears to work if your Apple ID is a U.S. one.

Fanned by strong winds, the wildfires have killed at least 25 people and swept through 40,000 acres in the Greater Los Angeles area, destroying entire communities and more than 12,300 structures.

