JustWatch, an international streaming guide, has published a performance review of the various streaming services.

The news is neither good nor bad for Apple TV+. Apple’s streaming service has been holding steady in viewership numbers for the few years, but isn’t growing substantially.

During the fourth quarter of 2024, Apple’s streaming service accounted for 7% of the market share in the US. That’s down from 8% in quarter three, but much better than the 3% share in had in 2021.

Apple’s 7% share puts it behind Amazon Prime Video (22%), Netflix (21%), Max (13%), Disney (12%), Hulu (11%), and Paramount+ (9%).However, Apple TV+ is ahead of Peacock (1%) and all the various smaller streaming services combined (4%).

