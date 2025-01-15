Apple TV+ has revealed the trailer for the second season of the animated kids and family series “Eva the Owlet,” premiering globally on Friday, January 24.

Based on the New York Times bestselling Scholastic book series “Owl Diaries” by award-winning author Rebecca Elliott, the charming show invites kids and families to return to the whimsical woodland world of Treetopington alongside Eva and her friends.

Here’s how “Eva the Owlet” is described: The series stars Eva, a creative, cheeky owlet who lives next door to her best friend Lucy in the woodland world of Treetopington. With big ideas and an even bigger personality, Eva goes on high-flying adventures, expressing herself in her diary along the way! Season two takes viewers through a night in the life of Eva, a spunky and enthusiastic owlet who dreams big. Whether she’s planning a backyard campout with her friends or saving the town’s Spring Acorn Roll from hungry squirrels, Eva tackles her goals with conviction and flair, expressing herself in her journal along the way.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

