Apple TV+ shows are nominated for three 77th annual Writers Guild Awards that honor the year’s best in film, TV, new media, news, radio and promotional writing.

° “Presumed Innocent” (written by Miki Johnson, David E. Kelley, and Sharr White is nominated in the Limited Series category.

° The “I’m Pogey” episode of “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” (written by Charley Feldman) is nominated in the Children’s Episodic, Long Form and Specials category.

° The “Olivia” episode of “Sugar” (written by Mark Protosevich) is nominated in the Episodic Drama category.

You can find the complete list of nominees here. Winners will be announced February 15.

