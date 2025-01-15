Apple has posted new firmware designed for the 25W MagSafe Charger that’s compatible with the iPhone 12 and later and the latest AirPods and Apple Watch models.

It’s hard to know what at the update entails as Apple doesn’t offer release notes, but it’s pretty safe to assume it includes bug fixes and performance tweaks. Apple doesn’t offer specific instructions for updating a ‌‌MagSafe‌‌ charger’s firmware; however, it does have to be plugged in and connected to an Apple device for a firmware update to initiate.

