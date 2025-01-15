Apple placed second in the Electronics category of StockX’s Sixth Annual Culture Index.

Sony maintained its position as the No. 1 top-traded electronics brand on StockX, thanks in part to the new PlayStation 5 Pro and the 30th Anniversary Collection. Finalmouse – a brand known for its limited edition gaming mice – moved up two spots to land at No. 4. Microsoft was in third place, while Meta dropped from first to fifth place.

The list Culture Index looks at the world’s biggest brands. StockX is proud to be a Detroit-based technology leader focused on the large and growing online market for sneakers, apparel, accessories, electronics, collectibles, trading cards, and more.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related