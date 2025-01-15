Apple and Google are removing suspicious crypto apps from their app stores, reports Forbes (a subscription is required to read the article).

For the last few months, Apple and Google’s app stores hosted apps developed by Huione Group, a Cambodia-based company that was accused of running the biggest ever dark web market on Tuesday.

According to crypto crime trackers Elliptic and Chainalysis, Huione Group is behind Huione Guarantee, a Telegram-based market for money laundering services and other tools aimed at supporting fraudsters. Elliptic said on Tuesday as much as $24 billion in sales had gone through the platform, making it “the largest illicit online marketplace to have ever operated.”

“I think Google and Apple should consider whether Huione Group is an appropriate business to be distributing apps through their platforms,” Elliptic CEO Tom Robinson told Forbes.

Google removed all of the apps yesterday, a spokesperson said. As of today, Apple had taken down the crypto exchange, notes Forbes.

