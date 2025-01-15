According to a recently published Microsoft Threat Intelligence report, a new macOS vulnerability has the potential to bypass Apple’s System Integrity Protection (SIP) in macOS by loading third-party kernel extensions.

Exploiting this flaw has the potential to pose serious consequences, such as increasing the likelihood of successful rootkit installations on devices, more enduring malware, and the ability to bypass Transparency, Consent and Control (TCC).

Jamf Threat Labs Director Jaron Bradley, notes that System Integrity Protection (SIP) is a key security feature in macOS, designed to safeguard critical system files and processes. Many of Apple’s security measures operate on the assumption that SIP cannot be bypassed, making any successful exploit of SIP highly significant.

“While finding an exploit for SIP is challenging, it remains a coveted target for bug researchers and attackers,” Bradley says. “Typically, attackers rely on social engineering techniques to trick users into interacting with some of the operating system’s prompts. However, an exploit of SIP could allow an attacker to bypass these prompts, hide malicious files in protected areas of the system, and potentially gain deeper access.”

Given SIP’s low-level implementation, the only way for users to protect themselves from such attacks is to promptly update their operating system whenever Apple releases a security fix, he adds.

