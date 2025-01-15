Apple is rumored to be working on a new Magic Mouse for 2026. A newly granted patent for an “Input Device With Adaptive Grip Orientation” may hint at some of its features.

About the patent

In the patent Apple notes that conventional user input devices such as mice include mechanical buttons for data selection and command execution. The mechanical buttons are disposed near the top front portion of the user input device creating a unidirectional user interaction.

Apple says this unidirectional user interaction requires the user to position his or her hand in a manner that can be uncomfortable or undesired. Additionally, if the user input device is positioned in a direction opposite the user’s hand, the user must reposition the user input device to function appropriately with the graphical user interface.

For example, if the user input device is positioned opposite the user’s hand (e.g., the mechanical buttons disposed near the top front portion positioned toward the user’s palm rather than the user’s fingers) the input device may interpret the user’s intended movements inverse on the GUI, creating a confusing and frustrating user experience.

Apple says that what’s needed are input devices capable of providing improved user experiences and interpreting user intended movements correctly independent of the orientation of the input device orientation. The newly granted patent is designed to address this.

Summary of the patent

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent: “A computer input system includes a mouse including a housing having an interior surface defining an internal volume and a sensor assembly disposed in the internal volume. A processor is electrically coupled to the sensor assembly and a memory component having electronic instructions stored thereon that, when executed by the processor, causes the processor to determine an orientation of the mouse relative to a hand based on a touch input from the hand detected by the sensor assembly. The mouse can also have a circular array of touch sensors or lights that detect hand position and provide orientation information to the user.”

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related