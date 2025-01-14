The Ultra Accelerator Link Consortium (UALink) has announced the expansion of its Board of Directors with the election of Apple, Alibaba Cloud Computing, and Synopsys.

The new Board members will leverage their industry knowledge to advance development and industry adoption of UALink – a high-speed, scale-up interconnect for next-generation AI cluster performance, according to the press release.

“UALink shows great promise in addressing connectivity challenges and creating new opportunities for expanding AI capabilities and demands,” says Becky Loop, Director of Platform Architecture at Apple. “Apple has a long history of pioneering and collaborating on innovations that drive our industry forward, and we’re excited to join the UALink Board of Directors.”

Anticipated for release during the first quarter of 2025, the UALink 1.0 Specification will enable up to 200Gbps per lane scale-up connection for up to 1024 accelerators within an AI pod.

The Ultra Accelerator Link (UALink) Consortium, founded in May 2024, is an open industry standard group dedicated to developing the UALink specifications, a high-speed, scale-up accelerator interconnect technology that advances next-generation AI cluster performance. Incorporated in October 2024 by AMD, Astera Labs, AWS, Cisco, Google, HPE, Intel, Meta, and Microsoft, the Consortium aims “to develop technical specifications that facilitate breakthrough performance for emerging AI usage models while supporting an open ecosystem for data center accelerators.”

