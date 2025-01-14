According to the latest Canalys research, the global smartphone market grew by 3% to reach 330 million units in quarter four (Q4) of 2024, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of growth.

Apple showcased strong performance during its traditional new launch season, securing the top spot with a 23% market share. Samsung followed with a 16% market share, experiencing a decline.

For the full year of 2024, global smartphone shipments totaled 1.22 billion units, reflecting a 7% year-on-year increase. Apple maintained its lead over Samsung for the second consecutive year.

“Apple solidified its global position through growth in emerging markets like India and Southeast Asia in 2024,” says Canalys Analyst Le Xuan Chiew. “By expanding channel coverage and influence in the Asia-Pacific region, and leveraging active marketing and branding strategies, Apple captured growth opportunities. However, competition and a prolonged replacement cycle limited its growth momentum in some developed markets. Looking ahead to 2025, Apple is expected to achieve growth, driven by a refreshed portfolio, hardware upgrades and broader adoption of Apple Intelligence.”

