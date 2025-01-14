The European Union has denied a report by The Financial Times that it’s paused action against Apple and other US tech giants in the light of anticipated pressure from the incoming President (Donald Trump, of course), according to 9to5Mac.

“Brussels is reassessing its investigations of tech groups including Apple, Meta and Google, just as the US companies urge president-elect Donald Trump to intervene against what they characterise as overzealous EU enforcement […],” The The Financial Times claims.

The European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, wants Apple and other tech companies to make it easier for users to buy from third-party app stores. The Commission also wants Apple to allow access to more features on its hardware, including access to iPadOS features.

