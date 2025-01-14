China is increasing its scrutiny of exports by Apple and other U.S. tech giants, according to Nikkei Asia (a subscription is required to read the article).

The tighter custom checks are slated to dual-use technology export controls introduced in December. Nikkei Asia says the result is delays of days or weeks on shipments of production equipment and material to countries such as Vietnam and India, where Apple also has manufacturing plants.

The term “dual-use” refers to technology the Chinese government claims could have both civilian and military uses.This is just one of the issues Apple faces in China. The tech giant is facing a roadblock in launching Apple Intelligence in the country. And a Chinese court has agreed to hear a lawsuit filed by a local developer against Apple’s App Store practices.

