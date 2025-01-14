After four years of decline, U.S. patent grants headed upward, rising 3.8% from calendar year 2023 to 324,043 and Samsung retained the top spot for the third year in a row, according to IFI CLAIMS Patent Services a patent data source.

This year, Apple manufacturing partner TSMC stepped into second place, ahead of Qualcomm, which moved down to third—according to IFI’s 2024 U.S. Top 50 Ranking. Apple and Huawei rounded out the top five, all ahead of IBM, which slipped to eighth place. IBM previously held the top spot for 29 consecutive years, but the company adopted a more selective patenting strategy and was unseated by Samsung two years ago.

According to the report, Apple was granted 3,082 patents in 2024 compared to 2,536 in 2023, an increase of 21.53%. Samsung was granted 6,377 patents in 2024 compared to 6,165 in 2023, an increase of 3.44%.

