Apple and Amazon have successfully fought off a mass lawsuit in Britain over alleged collusion between the tech giants to remove resellers of new Apple products from Amazon’s website, reports Reuters.

The lawsuit was brought by consumer law academic Christine Riefa on behalf of around 36 million British consumers who had bought Apple or Beats products. It accuses Apple and Amazon of seeking to eliminate third-party Apple resellers on Amazon Marketplace in a scheme to stifle competition, and maintain premium pricing for Apple products.

The lawsuit centers around an agreement made between Apple and Amazon that took effect at the beginning of 2019, the existence of which neither defendant denies. The tech giants argued that the case was without merit. Now the tribunal has ruled that the case could not continue because Riefa had not demonstrated “sufficient independence or robustness” to represent the claimant class, in relation to third-party funding for the litigation, according to Reuters.

