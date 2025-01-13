Apple users are facing new security risks after a security researcher successfully hacked Apple’s proprietary ACE3 USB-C controller, a critical component responsible for managing charging and data transfer on Apple’s latest devices, reports SiliconAngle.

From the article: The man behind the hack, security researcher Thomas Roth, presented his findings in a detailed technical demonstration. Roth’s approach involved reverse-engineering the ACE3 controller to expose its internal firmware and communication protocols. After exploiting these weaknesses, he was able to reprogram the controller to allow unauthorized actions, including bypassing security checks and injecting malicious commands.

The vulnerability exploited by Roth was the result of Apple implementing insufficient safeguards in the controller’s firmware, allowing a determined attacker to gain low-level access through specially crafted USB-C cables or devices. Once access is achieved using the vulnerability, the compromised controller can be manipulated to emulate trusted accessories or perform actions without user consent.

Cyber Security News says the hack has significant implications for device security, as the ACE3’s integration with internal systems “means that compromising it could potentially lead to untethered jailbreaks or persistent firmware implants capable of compromising the main operating system.” Additionally, malicious actors could exploit the vulnerabilities to gain unauthorized access to sensitive data or control over devices.

SiliconAngle says that Apple users shouldn’t be too worried just yet as the details of how the hack works have only just now been revealed and the process is fairly involved. However, the articles note that it may only be a matter of time until malicious hackers attempt to exploit the methodology detailed.

