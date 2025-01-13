A hack and data breach at location data broker Gravy Analytics “is threatening the privacy of millions of people around the world whose smartphone apps unwittingly revealed their location data collected by the data giant,” according to TechCrunch.

The full scale of the data breach isn’t yet known, but the alleged hacker has already published a large sample of location data from top consumer phone apps — including fitness and health, dating, and transit apps, as well as popular games. The data represents tens of millions of location data points of where people have been, live, work, and travel between, according to TechCrunch.

Gravy Analytics is a location intelligence company helping organizations make better business decisions with enterprise location analytics.. The company is based in Ashburn, Virginia.

