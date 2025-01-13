The global smartphone market returned to growth in 2024 after two consecutive years of annual declines, according to preliminary results from Counterpoint Research’s Market Pulse. Counterpoint says that global smartphone sales grew 4% year-over-year (YoY) in 2024, as consumer sentiment fared better than in previous years following macroeconomic improvements. Smartphone sales in 2023 were the lowest in a decade.

Samsung continued to lead the market in 2024, led by strong demand for its S24 series and A-series product lines, according to the research group. Apple, with an 18% share took the #2 spot. Its iPhone 16 series was met with a mixed response, partly due to a lack of availability of Apple Intelligence at launch. However, Counterpoint says Apple continued to grow strongly in its non-core markets like Latin America, Africa and Asia-Pacific-Others.

“iPhone sell-through was down, but consumers are pivoting to Apple’s ultra-high end, helping to offset some of the declines. In markets like China, we’re seeing sell-through share of Pro series devices ballooning,” says Ivan Lam, Senior Analyst at Counterpoint Research. “To illustrate, Pro and Pro Max devices were at mid-forties share in China during Q4 2023, but in Q4 2024, we’re likely to see the final numbers tip well over the halfway mark.”

