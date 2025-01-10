Synchrony is now available as a buy-now, pay-later option when checking out with Apple Pay online and in apps on an iPhone or iPad, notes MacRumors.

Synchrony was added to a list of Apple Pay installment providers in the U.S. in an Apple support document that was updated today, joining Affirm and Klarna. From the support document: Apple Pay works with many of the major credit and debit cards from the top banks. Just add your supported cards and continue to get all the rewards, benefits, and security of your cards.

Synchrony is an American consumer financial services company with its headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. It provides consumer financing products, including credit, promotional financing and loyalty programs, installment lending to industries, and FDIC-insured consumer savings products, through Synchrony Bank, its wholly owned online bank subsidiary.

