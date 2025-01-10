Apple acknowledged issues with the reliability of the iPhone’s built-in alarm feature last April after a report by NBC’s Today morning show and said it was working on a fix, but some people are still having trouble.

The Verge says late into Thursday, many Reddit users are still commenting on the thread, saying they’re having similar issues. The reports in the thread today include people still using iOS 17 and others who have updated to iOS 18 with Apple Intelligence.

Apple has yet to comment on the issue. However, I’ve not experienced any issues on my iPhone 16 Pro Max with the latest iOS update. Have you?

