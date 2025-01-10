Apple Arcade is kicking off the new year with an slate of game launches, along with big updates to existing hits.

Today, seven new titles are available, all with no ads or in-app purchases, including Skate City: New York, the ultimate skateboarding experience featuring iconic, real-world skate spots; Gears & Goo for Apple Vision Pro, combining elements of tower defense and classic base-building games with the interactive possibilities of spatial computing; and Three Kingdoms HEROES, the latest game in Koei Tecmo’s hit Romance of the Three Kingdoms series.

Today’s launches also include award-winning titles from the App Store, such as FINAL FANTASY+, a remastered 2D take on the original game in the world-renowned series; Trials of Mana+, the mobile port of SQUARE ENIX’s hit console action RPG; Wild West adventure Rodeo Stampede+; and the casual zen experience It’s Literally Just Mowing+.

On February 6, Apple Arcade’s first officially licensed PGA TOUR game joins the service with the launch of PGA TOUR Pro Golf. The game adds to a growing roster of fun, competitive sports titles that fans can share with family and friends, including NFL Retro Bowl ’25, NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition, Football Manager 2024 Touch, Ballistic Baseball, CHARRUA SOCCER, and more.

In addition to PGA TOUR Pro Golf, the platforming adventure game Doodle Jump 2+ and cute farming simulator My Dear Farm+ will be available on February 6.

Apple Arcade is available for US$6.99 per month with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.

Apple Arcade is part of Apple One’s Individual ($19.95), Family ($25.95), and Premier ($37.95) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial. Arcade Originals are playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. App Store Greats are available on iPhone, iPad, and Vision Pro.

An Apple Arcade subscription gives a family of up to six unlimited access to all the games in its catalog.

Availability for the 200+ titles across devices varies based on hardware and software compatibility. Some content may not be available in all areas.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related