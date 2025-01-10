JSAUX has revealed its new FlipGo Horizon portable dual monitor, a new entry on the family of the FlipGo portable monitors. However, pricing and availability hasn’t been announced.

It’s described as “a highly portable device that allows users to seamlessly rotate their screens and is compatible with 13″ up to 16″ laptops.” According to the folks at JSAUX, tThe FlipGo Horizon folds like a laptop, taking minimum space and allowing you to transport it easily, and has the following features:

° Seamless Screen Rotation: The FlipGo Horizon allows you to switch between landscape and portrait modes, supporting flexible single and dual-screen setups.

° Magnetic screens. The FlipGo Horizon has evolved the magnetic snap-on design of its predecessor, allowing it to attach screens (and either phones and tablets) thanks to the magnets located at each side.

° Plug-and-Play. The FlipGo Horizon doesn’t force you to install any drivers. You can use it as soon as you get it out of the box.

° Enhanced Productivity: Perfect for multitasking scenarios.

There are three models of the dual-screen portable monitor: 13.5″ and 16″ models, more suitable for Mac computers, and the 15.6″ Lite version, designed for Windows computers.

