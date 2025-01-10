Foxconn is halting new work rotations for its Chinese employees at its Apple iPhone factories in India, and sending Taiwanese workers instead, according to a Rest of World report.

Shipments of specialized manufacturing equipment meant for India have also been held up in China, the article adds. Sources told Rest of World that the Chinese government is responsible for the suspensions of worker deployments and equipment exports.

The development is likely to disrupt iPhone assembly lines in the Foxconn factories in the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, which produce iPhones as part of Apple’s efforts to diversify production away from China.

“Currently, the equipment and manpower are not allowed to go over [to India],” one of the sources told Rest of World. “And India doesn’t have the technology to produce the equipment.”

