A new variant of the macOS Banshee Stealer threat, capable of hacking browser credentials, cryptocurrency wallets and other sensitive data, has been monitored by security researchers since late last year.

Now those threat intelligence experts at Check Point Research have published a new report warning 100 million users of the real-and-present dangers this hack campaign poses. Here are some highlights from the report:

Undetected for over two months, Banshee’s latest version introduced string encryption taken from Apple’s XProtect, likely causing antivirus detection systems to overlook the malware

Threat actors distributed Banshee using phishing websites and fake GitHub repositories, often impersonating popular software like Chrome and Telegram.

A key update in the new version removed a Russian language check, expanding the malware’s potential targets.

The Banshee Stealer highlights the growing risks to macOS users, emphasizing the need for advanced cyber security solutions and increased vigilance.

“As cyber criminals continue to innovate, security solutions must evolve in tandem to provide comprehensive protection. Businesses and users alike must take proactive steps to defend against threats, leveraging advanced tools and fostering a culture of caution and awareness,” says the report. “Check Point Research remains committed to uncovering and mitigating these risks. By staying informed and investing in robust cyber security measures, organizations can protect their data and maintain resilience in the face these threats.”

