The IDC research group said that Apple sold 22.9 million Macs in 2024 for annual global growth of 4.5%. Now the Canalys research group weighs in and says Apple sold 22.8 million Macs last year for annual growth of 3.1%.

This places Apple fourth among global PC vendors with 8.8% market share. Ahead of it are Lenovo (25% market share), HP (20.3% market share), and Dell (14.7% market share).

In the forth quarter of 2024, Apple sold 5.9 million Macs for 8.8% market share. That compares to sales of 5.8 million Macs and 8.9% market share in the fourth quarter of 2023.

