Apple has formed a new data-processing venture in Shanghai, according to business registry information, as the US tech giant’s bid to bring artificial intelligence (AI) services to iPhones in mainland China remains in limbo, reports the South China Morning Post.

Established on Friday with a registered capital of US$35 million, Apple Technology Development (Shanghai) will focus on software development, big data services, storage services and data processing, according to Chinese business registry platform Tianyancha, the article adds.

Apple is facing a roadblock in launching Apple Intelligence in China, with regulators cautioning that foreign companies face a “difficult and long process” for approval unless they partner with local firms, according to the Financial Times (a subscription is required to read the article).

The article reports that a senior official at the Cyberspace Administration of China says foreign device makers will find a “simple and straightforward approval process” IF they utilize already-approved large language models (LLMs) from Chinese companies, rather than attempting to implement their own AI systems.

